Akash Chopra said – ‘this ball will be wicket’ and is run-out – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Friends, let me tell you that in IPL 2021, a match was played between DC and SRH. In the first Super Over Eliminator match, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad for a third consecutive victory. Prithvi Shaw, who played 53 innings, was given the Man of the Match award. But friends, for your information, tell that the prediction of Aakash Chopra, who was commenting during the match, was so accurate that the fans were surprised. Yes friends, he predicted the wicket and Prithvi Shaw was run out. Video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Friends, let us tell you that Delhi Capitals had scored 84 runs after losing 1 wicket in 11 overs. Rishabh Pant came new at the crease. Sitting in the commentary box, Akash Chopra said, “Maybe the wicket falls again now.” On the next ball, Pant went ahead and missed the shot on Suchit’s ball. Friends, you can see in this video that Bairstow was not able to do the stumping. The ball went backward and Prithvi Shaw came running. At that time, Akash Chopra said – ‘Can be run out too’, at the same time Shahbaz Ahmed gave the ball to Suchit and he dismissed Shaw.