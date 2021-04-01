Akash Makhija from Sargam Ki Sahe Satii; He share his experience while shooting with Buffalo on set

Akash Makhija is an Indian actor also he is a great artist, he has great sense of humor to make anyone laugh, Also he can narrate Shinchan voice he have been part of many TV shows. He is currently been seen in Sargam Ki Sashe Satii.

Akash love for animals are immense he is a animal lover he is playing the role of Alaukik Awasthi. His character in the show is very strange or unusual he always believe in supernatural things and is always trying to look for a sign. He has previously shot for insects but for the first time he is going to shot with buffalo.

He share his experience while shooting with buffalo “Now, this was something really unexpected. I mean who can think of a scenario where you are actually introduced to your fellow colleague in such a weird way, it can only happen when your fellow colleague is a buffalo. The character I play has this weird obsession with animals. Everyone expected me to be right on and go with the flow as they have seen in other shots with insects. The buffalo’s name was Sushmita and we used to call her Sushi, you know to make it feel friendly and familiar. We shot with her for 6-10 episodes and it was a heck of an experience! We had to shoot as per her convenience, that is whenever she was ready to give a shot. She also used to shit all over the set, and these were the things we had to manage as actors,”

He further add “We improvised our dialogues and adjusted with her as she could not stand in one place. She would move away from the mark given to her and it was a hilarious experience to be shooting with a buffalo. People may not believe it, but I am scared of animals, I am having a little hard time shooting with her. But it is fun!”