Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma locking lips in a moving vehicle

Akash puriरोमांटिक The next romantic film with director Anil Paduri has already become the subject of much discussion in the film industry. This morning the makers of Romantic confirmed the release date of the Akash Puri starrer film by sharing a new poster. Arriving on the poster, the lead pair, Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma, appear closing their lips on a moving vehicle. The film Romantic will be released on 18 June 2021.

The film Romantic also stars Ramya Krishna, Makarand Deshpande and Ravishwardhani in pivotal roles. Aakash Puri’s upcoming film and Jab Sharma Is about the life of a slum dweller who struggles to make ends meet, hoping to be a new-age love story. Akash clearly made a massive physical change for his character.

The romantic is produced by Akash Puri’s father Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur under their Puri Connects banner. It may be noted here that Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are collaborating for the second time after Icemart Shankar, who was formerly helmed.

The action and romantic drama Ismart Shankar had young and energetic actors Ram Pothineni and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles, while Rao Ramesh, Brahmanandam, Tanikela Bharani and Pavithra Lokesh in supporting roles.