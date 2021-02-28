Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma’s Beach Romance – TheMiracleTech

Akash Puri will be seen romancing Ketika Shrama in his next romantic romantic film. The film was scheduled to release last summer. However, it was postponed due to Kovid’s 19 outbreaks, followed by a lockout. The makers seem to have found a perfect slot to release the film.

They will announce the romantic release date tomorrow. The brand new poster looks romantic to announce. Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma are seen romancing on the beach. The on-screen chemistry of the leading pair in posters and songs has already created a lot of buzz on social media.

Akash, for his part, underwent a massive physical transformation, with Ketika Sharma oozing enough oomph. Premya also casts Ramya Krishna and Makarand Deshpande in important roles.

