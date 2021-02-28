Akash Puri romantic release date announced on 1 March

Akash puriThe second romantic film ‘Romantic’ directed by debutant actor Anil Paduri is all set for a grand release very soon. As per the latest update, the makers of Romantic are going to make an official announcement regarding the release date of Akash Puri starring Ketika Sharma as the lead lady. The makers confirmed this by sharing a new poster and revealed that an announcement about the release date of Romantic will be made on March 1 at 10 am.

Romantic woman Ketika Sharma is a social media star from Delhi who rose to fame in 2017 due to her viral dubsmash video.

Aakash Puri started the filmLover’In which he played both a young college student and a soldier. In this upcoming film ‘Romantic’, Akash Puri will play the role of a slum dweller. The film is being starred by Anil Paduri and is jointly supported by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner.

Bahubali girl Ramya Krishna is playing a powerful role in the film Romantic and it is being heard that she will essay Akash Puri’s Mom. iSmart Shankar and Temper fame Puri Jagannadh have scripted the story, screenplay and romantic dialogues.