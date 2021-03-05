Akashvani Telugu Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Akashvani is an upcoming periodic drama written and directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. produced by SS Rajamoulithe son is SS Karthikeya, AIR TMT Stars Samuthirakani In the lead role. Ashwin Gangaraju is the former assistant director of SS Rajamouli. The film will have music Kaal Bhairav, Is the son of a distinguished Telugu musician Keravani. Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues and the editing is done by Shrikar Prasad.
|The director
|Ashwin gangaraju
|the creator
|SS Karthikeya
|The script
|Ashwin Gangaraju, Sandeep Raj, Sai Kumar Reddy
|The style
|drama
|story
|Ashwin gangaraju
|Enacted
|Samuthirakani
|music
|Kaal Bhairav
|The cinematographer
|Suresh ragutu
|Editor
|Sreekar Prasad
|Construction organization
|A SS Karthikeya Productions & Show Business
|Release date
|2019
|Language: Hindi
|Telugu
AIR Telugu Movie Cast
Here is the main cast list of upcoming Telugu film Akashvani,
Motion poster
Watch the official motion poster video of the Akashwani film,
AIR Telugu Movie Trailer
Watch the official trailer video of Samuthirakanai’s Akashwani film,
Akashvani Telugu Movie Songs
