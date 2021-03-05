ENTERTAINMENT

Akashvani Telugu Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Akashvani is an upcoming periodic drama written and directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. produced by SS Rajamoulithe son is SS Karthikeya, AIR TMT Stars Samuthirakani In the lead role. Ashwin Gangaraju is the former assistant director of SS Rajamouli. The film will have music Kaal Bhairav, Is the son of a distinguished Telugu musician Keravani. Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues and the editing is done by Shrikar Prasad.

The director Ashwin gangaraju
the creator SS Karthikeya
The script Ashwin Gangaraju, Sandeep Raj, Sai Kumar Reddy
The style drama
story Ashwin gangaraju
Enacted Samuthirakani
music Kaal Bhairav
The cinematographer Suresh ragutu
Editor Sreekar Prasad
Construction organization A SS Karthikeya Productions & Show Business
Release date 2019
Language: Hindi Telugu

AIR Telugu Movie Cast

Here is the main cast list of upcoming Telugu film Akashvani,

Motion poster

Watch the official motion poster video of the Akashwani film,

AIR Telugu Movie Trailer

Watch the official trailer video of Samuthirakanai’s Akashwani film,

Akashvani Telugu Movie Songs

Loading...
