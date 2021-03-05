Akashwani Teaser: Yedo Thappu Jaruguthondi! – TheMiracleTech

The film ‘Akashvani’ is directed by Ashwin Gangaraju as an assistant to director SS Rajamouli. The film’s teaser is out and its patrons have completed the unveiling formality.

Loading...

The teaser starts in a place that is far away. Amidst the dense forest, a tribal community resides and they become the target of a large dynasty for some unknown reason. A mystery revolves around the tribal community and a government official arrives in the form of Samuthirakani to chase him.

Loading...

What is the secret and why ‘Akashvani’ is being targeted to the tribals. The teaser has been engaging from beginning to end while retaining the suspense and is just a dialogue ‘Ikada Yedo Thappu Jaruguthondi’.

Loading...

The camera work and music by Kala Bhairav ​​are perfect for striking scenes.

Loading...

‘Akashvani’ has been produced by A Padmanabh Reddy and it is releasing in theaters soon.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...