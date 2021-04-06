Aksha Pardasany (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Insta, Fav & Images » todayssnews

Aksha Pardasany is an Indian actress. She has acted in Telugu films such as Yuvatha, Ride and Kandireega.

Aksha Pardasany was born into the world on 08th Nov 1991 in Mumbai in the territory of Maharashtra, India. She is an Indian Film Actress and Model who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bollywood motion pictures.

Aksha Pardasany was brought up in Mumbai. She started her vocation while she was in her initial adolescents. She was in class 8 when she assumed the part of youthful Sam in the Bollywood film Musafir in the year 2004.

She played her first lead part in the Malayalam film Goal in the year 2007. In 2008, she made her Telugu film debut through the film named Yuvatha. Post that, she has become a predictable figure in Telugu entertainment world.

She has showed up in Telugu movies like Ride, Kandireega, Bengal Tiger, and Dictator among others. Notwithstanding Telugu, she has additionally showed up in Tamil film Salim. She was most recently seen in Bollywood film Love U Family in the year 2017.

Name Aksha pardasany Real Name Aksha pardasany Nickname Aksha Profession Actress and Television Actress Date of Birth 9th November 1992 Age 28 years old (in 2021) Zodiac sign Libra Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Brother(s):Not Known

Sister(s): Not Known Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Not Known School Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai College Not Known Hobbies Dancing, Reading, Cooking & Shopping Debut Bollywood – Musafir (2004)

Malayalam – Goal (2007)

Telugu – Yuvatha (2008)

Tamil – Salim (2014) Birthplace Mumbai Nationality Indian Married No Ex-Boyfriend No Ex-Boyfriend No Children No Current City Mumbai

Hobbies: Dancing, Reading, Cooking & Shopping

Favorite Actor: Salman Khan

Fav Movie: Not Known

Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone

Favorite Place Amritsar

Favorite Destination: London

Favorite Color: Red & Black

Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni

Favorite Food : Mexican and Italian Dishes

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In feet – 5 Feet 5 Inches

In cm – 1.63cm

In meters – 1.63meters Weight In Kilograms – 51kg

In Pounds – 114lbs Body Measurements

BRA SIZE/BREAST:

Waist :

Hips : 32-26-32 inches

32B

26inches

32inches Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown