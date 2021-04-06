Aksha Pardasany (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Insta, Fav & Images » todayssnews

Aksha Pardasany is an Indian actress. She has acted in Telugu films such as Yuvatha, Ride and Kandireega.
Aksha Pardasany was born into the world on 08th Nov 1991 in Mumbai in the territory of Maharashtra, India. She is an Indian Film Actress and Model who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bollywood motion pictures.
Aksha Pardasany was brought up in Mumbai. She started her vocation while she was in her initial adolescents. She was in class 8 when she assumed the part of youthful Sam in the Bollywood film Musafir in the year 2004.
She played her first lead part in the Malayalam film Goal in the year 2007. In 2008, she made her Telugu film debut through the film named Yuvatha. Post that, she has become a predictable figure in Telugu entertainment world.
She has showed up in Telugu movies like Ride, Kandireega, Bengal Tiger, and Dictator among others. Notwithstanding Telugu, she has additionally showed up in Tamil film Salim. She was most recently seen in Bollywood film Love U Family in the year 2017.
|Name
|Aksha pardasany
|Real Name
|Aksha pardasany
|Nickname
|Aksha
|Profession
|Actress and Television Actress
|Date of Birth
|9th November 1992
|Age
|28 years old (in 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings
|Brother(s):Not Known
Sister(s): Not Known
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Not Known
|School
|Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
|College
|Not Known
|Hobbies
|Dancing, Reading, Cooking & Shopping
|Debut
|Bollywood – Musafir (2004)
Malayalam – Goal (2007)
Telugu – Yuvatha (2008)
Tamil – Salim (2014)
|Birthplace
|Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Ex-Boyfriend
|No
|Children
|No
|Current City
|Mumbai
Aksha Pardasany Favorites
Favorite Actor: Salman Khan
Fav Movie: Not Known
Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone
Favorite Place Amritsar
Favorite Destination: London
Favorite Color: Red & Black
Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni
Favorite Food : Mexican and Italian Dishes
Height, Weight & Physical Stats
|Height
|In feet – 5 Feet 5 Inches
In cm – 1.63cm
In meters – 1.63meters
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 51kg
In Pounds – 114lbs
|Body Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :
| 32-26-32 inches
32B
26inches
32inches
|Eye Color
|
Dark Brown
|Hair Color
|
Dark Brown