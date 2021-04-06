Aksha Pardasany (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Insta, Fav & Images » todayssnews

LATEST

Aksha Pardasany (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Height, Age, Insta, Fav & Images

Aksha Pardasany is an Indian actress. She has acted in Telugu films such as Yuvatha, Ride and Kandireega.

Aksha Pardasany was born into the world on 08th Nov 1991 in Mumbai in the territory of Maharashtra, India. She is an Indian Film Actress and Model who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bollywood motion pictures.

Aksha Pardasany was brought up in Mumbai. She started her vocation while she was in her initial adolescents. She was in class 8 when she assumed the part of youthful Sam in the Bollywood film Musafir in the year 2004.

She played her first lead part in the Malayalam film Goal in the year 2007. In 2008, she made her Telugu film debut through the film named Yuvatha. Post that, she has become a predictable figure in Telugu entertainment world.

She has showed up in Telugu movies like Ride, Kandireega, Bengal Tiger, and Dictator among others. Notwithstanding Telugu, she has additionally showed up in Tamil film Salim. She was most recently seen in Bollywood film Love U Family in the year 2017.

Name Aksha pardasany
Real Name Aksha pardasany
Nickname Aksha
Profession Actress and Television Actress
Date of Birth 9th November 1992
Age 28 years old (in 2021)
Zodiac sign Libra
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Brother(s):Not Known
Sister(s): Not Known
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Not Known
School Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
College Not Known
Hobbies Dancing, Reading, Cooking & Shopping
Debut Bollywood – Musafir (2004)
Malayalam – Goal (2007)
Telugu – Yuvatha (2008)
Tamil – Salim (2014)
Birthplace Mumbai
Nationality Indian
Married No
Ex-Boyfriend No
Ex-Boyfriend No
Children No
Current City Mumbai
Aksha Pardasany Favorites

Hobbies: Dancing, Reading, Cooking & Shopping

Favorite Actor: Salman Khan

Fav Movie: Not Known

Favorite Actress: Deepika Padukone

Favorite Place Amritsar

Favorite Destination: London

Favorite Color: Red & Black

Fav Sportsman: Virat Kholi & Dhoni

Favorite Food : Mexican and Italian Dishes

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In feet – 5 Feet 5 Inches
In cm – 1.63cm
In meters – 1.63meters
Weight In Kilograms – 51kg
In Pounds – 114lbs
Body Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :		 32-26-32  inches
32B
26inches
32inches
Eye Color

Dark Brown
Hair Color

Dark Brown

Aksha Pardasany Images

