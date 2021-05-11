Akshadha Sridhar aka ARS Akshu is an Indian dancer. She got publicity for being the daughter of renowned dance master Sridhar. He did his choreography work for more than 50 Tamil movies. Ars Akshu made her television debut in 2020, with the game show Genes (Zee Tamil). She is a pet lover.

Ars Akshu Biography Name Ars Akshu Real Name Akshadha Sridhar Nickname Ars Akshu Profession Dancer Date of Birth 04 July Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Sridhar (Dancer)

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Ars Akshu Official Social Profiles Facebook: Yet to be updated Twitter: Yet to be updated instagram.com/ars_akshu Ars Akshu Images Take a look on latest photos of Choreographer Sridhar daughter Ars Akshu,

The post Akshadha Sridhar (ARS Akshu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images appeared first on Tech Kashif.