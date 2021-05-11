Akshadha Sridhar (ARS Akshu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images

ENTERTAINMENT

Akshadha Sridhar aka ARS Akshu is an Indian dancer. She got publicity for being the daughter of renowned dance master Sridhar. He did his choreography work for more than 50 Tamil movies. Ars Akshu made her television debut in 2020, with the game show Genes (Zee Tamil). She is a pet lover.

Name Ars Akshu
Real Name Akshadha Sridhar
Nickname Ars Akshu
Profession Dancer
Date of Birth 04 July
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Sridhar (Dancer)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/ars_akshu

Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar
Akshadha Sridhar

 

