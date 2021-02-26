Film Reviews: Akshara

Director: Chinni Krishna

the creator: Suresh Verma Alluri, Ahitja Belmakonda

music director: Suresh bobbili

Starring Nandita Sweta, Madhundan, Shakalak Shankar, Ajay Ghosh

Release Date: 26 February 2021

Rating: Is 2.5/ 5

Akshara Movie Review: Nandita Swetha, Madhunandan, Shalaka Shankar, Ajay Ghosh starrer film Akshara has made a splash in theaters today on 26 February. Let’s see the story of the film Akshara.

story: Akshara (Nandita Swetha) joins the Vidya Vidya Sanstha as a professor of physics. Its purpose is to reduce the burden on the students. The prestigious educational institution in which Akshara works is run by Sanjay Bhargava (Sanjay Swaroop), who focuses on rank and wants to secure top rank at any cost to his students. One day, Mr. Teja (Mr. Teja), who falls in love with Akshara, decides to propose to her but Akshara kills her. Why does Akshara kill Mr. Teja? What is Akshara’s main motive behind joining the institute as a teacher? To get these answers, one must watch the film on the silver screen.

More points:

Minus Points:

Forced comedy

Some unwanted scenes

No thrill

Display: Nandita Sveta is the role of a teacher who gives Akshara a good performance. His performance during an important press meet episode in the second half deserves the appreciation of film lovers. Sanjay Swarup as the antagonist is good, but his image was not enough for the role of a ruthless industrialist who demanded the script. Mr. Teja, Satya, Shalaka Shankar, Madhundan, Satru and others justify their roles. Harshvardhan got a soulful role.

technology: The plot seems predictable and the film picks up pace after a dramatic hiatus in the second. However, there is nothing new in this film to attract film lovers. The editor should use scissors to cut out unnecessary and drawn scenes of this film based on the education system. Though the story-line of the film is good but the execution is terrible. There are many unwanted scenes that spoil the level of entertainment. Suresh Bobbili’s music is fine. Cinematography is decent for the most part. There are some flaws in the screenplay and narration part.

Analysis: Overall, Akshara is a social drama about the current education system and the burning issue of student suicide.