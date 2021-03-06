Akshara on TheMiracleTech: Just 7 Days of Release – TheMiracleTech

Nandita Sweta of ‘Ekadiki Pothuv Chinnavada’ recently joined hands with director Chinni Krishna and came up with a suspense thriller titled ‘Akshara’. The promotional material of the film has attracted the attention of the audience and the film finally entered theaters on 26 February 2021.

Loading...

The film opened with mixed response from the audience. The release of the film has not even been more than a week but the film is now streaming on the TheMiracleTech platform Amazon Prime Video. The film ‘Akshara’ started streaming on Prime Video within 7 days of its theatrical release which is a very rare occurrence for any film.

Loading...

Read review here Akshara Review: Out of Syllabus

Loading...

The film’s sudden TheMiracleTech release may also be due to the film’s weak collection at the box office. However, the film unit started promoting the same on social media. As the film is taken down from theaters, they are requesting the audience to hold the film on the TheMiracleTech stage and share their reactions.

Loading...

In this film, Shalaka Shankar, Madhunandan, Ajay Ghosh etc. played important roles, which is Suresh Bobbili music.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...