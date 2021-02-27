Akshara Review: Out of Syllabus – TheMiracleTech

2 / 5 | Thriller | 26-02-2021 cast – Nandita Swetha, Shalak Shankar, Madhunandan, Ajay Ghosh Director – Chinni Krishna the creator – Suresh Verma Alluri, Ahitija Belmakonda Banner – Cinema hall entertainment music – Suresh bobbili

Akshara is taken as a tough challenge in the field of corporate education. The film promises to be a thriller. Was it promised? Or has it lost steam? Read on to find out what Akshara has to offer.

What is it about

The founder of Sanjeev Bhargava (Sanjay Swaroop) Vidya Vidhan Vidyalaya Educational Group strives to keep its educational institutions at number 1. He aspires to make it a big educational center. Their educational institutions pressurize students to attain academic rank. Unable to withstand the pressure, some students take the drastic step of committing suicide and giving up on life. Akshara (Nandita Swetha) joins Vidya Vidhan as a physics teacher. Shreejit (Sritje) comes for the good works of Akshara. What is Akshara’s hidden motive? How does she target Sanjeev? Why did she change to Akshara? What is his past How does this affect his future?

Glossary

The revenge drama is performed to the death. Nevertheless, they are still relevant. They have the scope to hit the bull’s eye provided they are well disposed. Chinni Krishna has chosen a conspiracy in the form of government education in the country. A crime thriller is woven around this wafer-thin plot. Its changed angle is. This is a familiar setup. Poorly written, weak statement marries Akshara. The film’s technicalities are weak. Disha seems to have spoiled the game. Background music does not work. It feels out of place in parts. Many times the camera work is poor due to poor visualization. Many close-up shots are disturbing.

of demonstration

Nandita Sweta shines in the Dushari role. He is the central character in the film. The lives of comedians Madhu Nandan, Satya, Shalaka Shankar and Ajay Ghosh have been ruined. They offer an inexpensive comedy that exacerbates crises in the first half. In the latter, they remain as side-kicks. Sanjay Swaroop did justice to the role as usual. Sritje is fine. Srikanth Iyengar is devastated. Harshvardhan shone in the film. His role as Raghav Master is fascinating. His dialogues are thoughtful. The flashback episode is the soul of the film.

Highlight

Flashback episode

Drawbacks

Rotan first half

Bad statement

Predictive scene

Analysis

The first half of Akshara is a skip that is filler only. There is hardly a story in the first half, except for the setting of the characters and the environment. Rotten comedy, forced scenes, wig jokes, drunken acts – everything goes wrong in the first half of Akshara. The film begins with a pre-interval twist. Director Channi took a chunk of time to get into the story and thus wasted the valuable time of the audience. The hook scene is the interval scene of the film. And the real story of the film begins in the second half. It initially picks up speed. But after the flashbacks surfaced, the film fell flat.

However, it is not all bad. The flashback is the substance in the episode. But this alone cannot save this film full of flaws. What Akshara took such a drastic step is fully stated. But by then, it is already late because the audience is tired. The film fails to engage the audience on screen. Overall, Chinni Krishna brings an old story and weak narration.

Ground level: Out of syllabus

