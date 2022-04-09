Akshata Murthy News: Akshata Murty to voluntarily pay taxes in UK on overseas income

Akshata Murty has voluntarily decided to pay UK taxes – including dividends and capital gains tax – on her entire worldwide income.

Murty is the wife of UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

The development follows criticism that Murty was not paying taxes in the country on dividends received from her less than 1% shareholding in the Bengaluru-based IT services provider.



4/ I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction fo… https://t.co/BHHtvaNBYM – Akshata Murty (anmurty) 1649493540000

This tax arrangement is considered legal as Murty is a non-domiciled person, or a non-resident in the UK, as she has not given up her Indian citizenship.“I…