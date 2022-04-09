Akshata Murthy News: Akshata Murty to voluntarily pay taxes in UK on overseas income

Bengaluru: Akshata Murty has voluntarily decided to pay UK taxes – including dividends and capital gains tax – on her entire worldwide income.
The development follows criticism that Murty was not paying taxes in the country on dividends received from her less than 1% shareholding in the Bengaluru-based IT services provider.
This tax arrangement is considered legal as Murty is a non-domiciled person, or a non-resident in the UK, as she has not given up her Indian citizenship.
“I…
Murty is the wife of UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.
The development follows criticism that Murty was not paying taxes in the country on dividends received from her less than 1% shareholding in the Bengaluru-based IT services provider.
This tax arrangement is considered legal as Murty is a non-domiciled person, or a non-resident in the UK, as she has not given up her Indian citizenship.
4/ I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction fo… https://t.co/BHHtvaNBYM– Akshata Murty (anmurty) 1649493540000
“I…
Read Full News