Akshay Dogra (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Akshay Dogra (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Akshay Dogra is an Indian television actor and has been a successful producer. He is famous for playing Akash Manohar Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Satya Nayak in Do dil Ek Jaan and Jagan Pawaniya Waaris. Akshay also worked in MX Player’s web series Ramyug in 2021.Throughout his career, he has assisted in numerous performances, on and off the screen.

Birth & Family

Akshay Dogra was born on 21 September 1981 in Delhi, India. His father’s name is Ashok Dogra. He has an elder sister Riddhi Dogra, who is also a television actress and starred as Priya on Star Plus’ show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?.

Bio

Real Name Akshay Dogra Nickname Akshay Profession Actor and Producer Date of Birth 21 September 1981 Age (as in 2021) 40 Years Birth Place Delhi, India Nationality Indian Home Town Delhi, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Ashok Dogra

Sister : Riddhi Dogra (Elder)

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Sakshi Dogra (m. 2009-Present)



Son : Ivaan Dogra

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Akshay was an executive producer and worked as the creative unit for many television programs formerly moving on to acting. His first acting role was Rohan for Bindass channel television series Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Bang. Akshay has worked in theatre plays like Apples and Walnut, on the Kashmir Valley has been very well received.

At the age of 21, he decided to move to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. From 2002, Akshay began working behind the scenes as an executive producer and member of the Creative Unit of numerous shows. Akshay spent some time after moving to Mumbai working as an assistant to Deepak Tijori. In the end, he became an actor.

He has come a long way in the television industry. He became famous for playing Vishal in Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. The program was well-received by critics and the public. He was starred as Akash Singh Raizada in the famous Hindi television serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? on STAR Plus.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Not Known Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2008)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 6′ 2″ Feet Weight 70 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Writing, Dancing, Travelling, Reading and Listening to Music

Personal Life

Akshay tied the knot with Sakshi in 2009. They dated for six years and got married. They have a son, Ivaan Dogra who was born on 29 February 2016.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Sakshi Dogra

Marriage Date 14 February 2009 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Akshay Dogra was born and brought up in Delhi, India.

He worked in a couple of television commercials and walked in a few fashion shows.

He loves to write, dance, travel, listen to music, read, play video games, bike.

His uncle Arun Jaitley was one of India’s leading politicians in the BJP.

He inked a tattoo of his son Ivaan’s heartbeat alongwith Gayatri Mantra on his left inner bicep and a Buddha tattoo on his back.

If you have more details about Akshay Dogra. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

