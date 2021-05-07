Akshay Dogra (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Akshay Dogra is an Indian television actor and has been a successful producer. He is famous for playing Akash Manohar Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Satya Nayak in Do dil Ek Jaan and Jagan Pawaniya Waaris. Akshay also worked in MX Player’s web series Ramyug in 2021.Throughout his career, he has assisted in numerous performances, on and off the screen.

Birth & Family

Akshay Dogra was born on 21 September 1981 in Delhi, India. His father’s name is Ashok Dogra. He has an elder sister Riddhi Dogra, who is also a television actress and starred as Priya on Star Plus’ show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?.

Bio

Real Name Akshay Dogra
Nickname Akshay
Profession Actor and Producer
Date of Birth 21 September 1981
Age (as in 2021) 40 Years
Birth Place Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Delhi, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Ashok Dogra
Sister : Riddhi Dogra (Elder)
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Sakshi Dogra (m. 2009-Present)
Akshay Dogra with Sakshi Dogra (Wife)
Son : Ivaan Dogra
Akshay Dogra with His Son
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Akshay Dogra (Actor)

Career

Akshay was an executive producer and worked as the creative unit for many television programs formerly moving on to acting. His first acting role was Rohan for Bindass channel television series Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Bang. Akshay has worked in theatre plays like Apples and Walnut, on the Kashmir Valley has been very well received.

At the age of 21, he decided to move to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. From 2002, Akshay began working behind the scenes as an executive producer and member of the Creative Unit of numerous shows. Akshay spent some time after moving to Mumbai working as an assistant to Deepak Tijori. In the end, he became an actor.

He has come a long way in the television industry. He became famous for playing Vishal in Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. The program was well-received by critics and the public. He was starred as Akash Singh Raizada in the famous Hindi television serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? on STAR Plus.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2008)
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2008)
Awards Not Available
Akshay Dogra (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 6′ 2″ Feet
Weight 70 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Writing, Dancing, Travelling, Reading and Listening to Music
Akshay Dogra (Actor)

Personal Life

Akshay tied the knot with Sakshi in 2009. They dated for six years and got married. They have a son, Ivaan Dogra who was born on 29 February 2016.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Sakshi Dogra
Akshay Dogra with Sakshi Dogra (Wife)
Marriage Date 14 February 2009
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Akshay Dogra (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Akshay Dogra was born and brought up in Delhi, India.
  • He worked in a couple of television commercials and walked in a few fashion shows.
  • He loves to write, dance, travel, listen to music, read, play video games, bike.
  • His uncle Arun Jaitley was one of India’s leading politicians in the BJP.
  • He inked a tattoo of his son Ivaan’s heartbeat alongwith Gayatri Mantra on his left inner bicep and a Buddha tattoo on his back.

If you have more details about Akshay Dogra. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

