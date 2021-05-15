ENTERTAINMENT

Akshay Kharodia opens up on being nervous during the intimate scenes with Krystle in Ek Bewafaa

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Krystle D’souza has become a household name because of her performance in the show. She is currently all over the news because of her recent song Ek Bewafaa which also features Siddharth Gupta and Akshay Kharodia. Krystle shook the screen with her sizzling chemistry with Akshay in the song. The intimate scenes between Akshay and Krystle have become the talk of the town. Recently, in an interview with BT, Akshay opened up on his chemistry with Krystle and how nervous he was during the shoot. He said, “I was a little nervous while performing intimate scenes, but Krystle helped me a lot. She is a very humble person, she guided me throughout and made me feel comfortable. We had such a great time shooting together,” he stated. The handsome hunk was also seen singing praises for the Ekk Nayi Pehchaan actress and called her hardworking and humble. Akshay said, “It’s great that people are liking our pair, it’s good to see the kind of response we’re getting, I liked working with her and she is thoroughly professional, humble and hardworking.”

Akshay also expressed his gratitude towards director-choreographer Adil Shaikh for his help and guidance. “The director/choreographer Adil Bhai asked me not to smile the whole day during rehearsals, it was so funny considering the person I am. He was like you are a villain, you are supposed to pull a straight face, that was very amusing,” he added.

