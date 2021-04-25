Akshay Kumar again came forward against Corona, donated so much money to Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Bollywood participant actor Akshay Kumar’s title is at all times forward within the listing of stars who’re at all times forward for assist. Akshay Kumar has been serving to the nation in numerous methods on completely different events. Final yr too, Akshay helped within the Kovid coal uptake. In such a scenario, Akshay Kumar has as soon as once more helped loads within the ongoing battle with Kovid.

Akshay Kumar donated one crore rupees

Truly Akshay Kumar has donated one crore rupees to Gautam Gambhir Basis (GGF). Gautam thanked Akshay for this and wrote within the tweet, ‘Each assistance is a ray of hope on this darkish interval. Thanks very a lot for donating one crore rupees to Akshay Kumar, Gautam Gambhir Basis for offering meals, medicines and oxygen to the needy. ‘

Akshay Kumar expressed happiness

Akshay Kumar has additionally responded to Gautam Gambhir’s tweet. Akshay wrote on Twitter, ‘This can be a troublesome time Gautam Gambhir and I’m glad that I used to be capable of assist. I would like us all to come back out of this epidemic quickly. Take care. Akshay Kumar’s tweets and his assist are being favored by the social media customers.

These are actually robust occasions, @GautamGambhir. Glad I might assist. Want all of us get out of this disaster quickly. Keep Protected 🙏🏻 – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 24, 2021

Akshay beats Corona

Remind that previously, Akshay Kumar additionally received corona contaminated. On April 4, Akshay Kumar shared the data along with his followers that he has been hit by Corona. On April 12, Akshay’s spouse Twinkle Khanna gave info on social media that Akshay has defeated Corona.

Akshay Kumar’s initiatives

Considerably, on the one hand, the place Akshay was busy taking pictures for the movie Ram Setu earlier than getting contaminated, then again he has accomplished the shoot of the movie Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will likely be seen together with her in Atrangi Ray. Other than this, Akshay’s Suryavanshi can also be prepared for launch. Together with all these movies, Akshay Kumar additionally has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan and Bell Backside.