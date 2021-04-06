Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s film Sowrivanshi postpone release date – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty have been collaborating with Suryavanshi for a long time, and everyone is awaiting the film’s release. Now recently, big news has been revealed about the film. Actually, the filmmakers have postponed the release of this film once again in view of the increasing corona cases. However, no official announcement has been made about this, although unconfirmed reports have started surfacing on social media. It has been announced by renowned business analysts Girish Johar and Taran Adarsh.
Let us tell you that Sooryavanshi will be released on April 30 this month and it was announced on Rohit Shetty’s birthday. However, the release has been postponed as Corona’s condition worsens in the country. According to some reports, the decision has been taken after the film director Rohit Shetty’s meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. By the way, when the film will be released, there is no information about it.
Let us also tell you that in this action film of Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are in the lead roles. Apart from these two, Ranveer Singh and Singham star Ajay Devgan are also going to do cameos in the film. You all must have seen the Dhansu trailer of this film. Which was released by the makers only last year. On the one hand, the film’s lead star Akshay Kumar is also currently suffering from coronovirus and is hospitalized.
