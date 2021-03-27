Akshay Kumar completes shooting of ‘Atrangi Ray’, seen in the avatar of magician – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has accomplished capturing for his upcoming movie ‘Atrangi Ray’. Akshay himself has knowledgeable about this from his Instagram publish. Not solely this, whereas giving details about this, Akshay has additionally shared a brand new avatar along with his followers. Which followers are very keen on.

Within the image shared by Akshay Kumar, he’s seen within the position of a magician. In whose palms is the king of playing cards. He’s seen carrying a black cap. Within the photograph, Akshay is seen smiling carrying a go well with in purple embroidered golden embroidery. Together with this, he has additionally written a sentimental publish.

Akshay Kumar wrote

Sharing a photograph of his new avatar, Akshay Kumar wrote, “At this time was the final day of Atrangi Ray and I am unable to wait so that you can expertise the magic created by Anand L. Rai.” Additionally because of my co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, they let me be part of this stunning movie.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are additionally within the lead position…

Directed by Anand L. Rai, ‘Atrangi Ray’ has been within the limelight since its inception, the reason is the movie’s forged. As a result of for the primary time on this very machined movie of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar goes to work with actress Sara Ali Khan and South actor Dhanush. Aside from Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are additionally going to be seen in lead roles within the movie. The story of ‘Atrangi Ray’ is written by Himanshu Sharma, whereas the songs of the movie are written by Irshad Kamil. The movie will probably be launched on 6 August this 12 months.