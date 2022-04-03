Akshay Kumar extends birthday wish to comedian Kapil Sharma with funny post | People News

Akshay Kumar extends birthday wish to comedian Kapil Sharma with funny post

MUMBAI: Celebrities from the film and television industry extended birthday wishes to comedian Kapil Sharma, who turned a year older on Saturday. Bollywood ‘Khiladi’ and actor Akshay Kumar shared a cute picture along with a funny caption, which read, “I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @Kapilsharma.”

Actor Suniel Shetty also shared a picture featuring Kapil and himself and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Kapil Paa!! You are undoubtedly the best in what you do! God bless! @ Kapilsharma.”

Actor Anil Kapoor extended his birthday wishes to Kapil. Along with the throwback photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday! Here’s to another year filled with laughter, love and happiness!!”


