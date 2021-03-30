Akshay Kumar First Look, Nushrratt Bharuccha Says Super Duper Excited To Begin Filming For Ram Setu With Akshay Sir, Jacqueline, Team

Today, When Akshay Kumar revealed his first look from his upcoming movie Ram Setu, the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her feeling working with Khiladi actor Akshay and bold beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez. She stated I am ” super-duper excited to begin filming for RamSetu with Akshay Kumar Sir, Jacqueline, and the entire team.”

March 30, just a day after the Holi festival, Bollywood action Khiladi Akshay Kumar revealed his first look from his upcoming movie Ram Setu. While sharing his first look picture the actor captions, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”

Just after the Akshay post, one of the lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her feelings about the movie stated, ” Super-duper excited to begin filming for $RamSetu with Akshay Kumar Sir, Jacqueline, and the entire team. Need your best wishes.”

Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes. 🙏😇@[email protected]@[email protected]@ ShikhaaSharma03#AbhishekSharma#DrChandraprakashDwivedi#CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/ARkEXnoj7j – Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) March 30, 2021

Let you know, Ramsetu film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, featuring stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline, Nushrratt, Fatima Sheikh, Harsha Mehra, Sunanda Sharma, and among others.

It is the story of an archaeologist, who is set out to explore whether the Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality.

Film’s release date is now announced yet. Currently the film is now filming position so its release date will be announced later.

Previously the trio was in the hot news when they were went for Ramsetu muhurat. The trio captured on a private airport leaving Mumbai.

