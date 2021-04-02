LATEST

Akshay Kumar gave special surprise on Ajay Devgan’s birthday, fans remember old days by looking at photos – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Akshay Kumar gave special surprise on Ajay Devgan's birthday, fans remember old days by looking at photos - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood’s Singham i.e. Ajay Devgan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. On this special occasion, the process of getting congratulations from all around on social media is going on. Ajay’s fans are wishing him, along with many celebrities have also shared the post on Ajay’s birthday. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who was his co-star in many Bollywood films, has also given a special wish to Ajay in a very special way. He has given a great surprise to Ajay and his fans through the post.

Has shared a post on his Twitter account, in which he shared a picture with Ajay. The surprise in this post is that Akshay Kumar has shared an old photo and a recent photo collage with Ajay. With this picture, he has wished Ajay Devgan in a special way. See the post shared by Akshay Kumar here-

With this picture, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption – ‘Since then, you have been a great co-star and a part of my journey. Happy birthday Ajay Devgan. May you continue from strength to strength. lots of love’.

This post of Akshay Kumar is getting a lot of reactions from the fans, everyone is seen reminiscing about the old days by looking at the picture shared by them. Many fans have discovered some more old pictures of Akshay and Ajay and shared them through tweet.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
456
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
442
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
435
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
413
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
393
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
386
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top