Akshay Kumar gave special surprise on Ajay Devgan’s birthday, fans remember old days by looking at photos – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood’s Singham i.e. Ajay Devgan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. On this special occasion, the process of getting congratulations from all around on social media is going on. Ajay’s fans are wishing him, along with many celebrities have also shared the post on Ajay’s birthday. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who was his co-star in many Bollywood films, has also given a special wish to Ajay in a very special way. He has given a great surprise to Ajay and his fans through the post.

Has shared a post on his Twitter account, in which he shared a picture with Ajay. The surprise in this post is that Akshay Kumar has shared an old photo and a recent photo collage with Ajay. With this picture, he has wished Ajay Devgan in a special way. See the post shared by Akshay Kumar here-

With this picture, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption – ‘Since then, you have been a great co-star and a part of my journey. Happy birthday Ajay Devgan. May you continue from strength to strength. lots of love’.

This post of Akshay Kumar is getting a lot of reactions from the fans, everyone is seen reminiscing about the old days by looking at the picture shared by them. Many fans have discovered some more old pictures of Akshay and Ajay and shared them through tweet.