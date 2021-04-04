Akshay Kumar gets corona, appeals to people in touch with him for investigation – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most busy actors in the industry. Akshay has been shooting continuously since the removal of the Corona lockdown in 2020. He is busy completing his films on time. However, now they have been caught by the Corona virus. Akshay Kumar has told that he has become corona. Posting about this on Instagram, Akshay said that he is in home quarantine and is taking necessary medical help. He wrote in his post- “I want to tell everyone that this morning my corona test has come positive”.

He further wrote, “Considering all the protocols, I have isolated myself. I am in home quarantine and am taking necessary medical help. I urge all the people in my contact to get their tests done and take care. I will be back in action soon. Let us know that the corona virus is spreading havoc in the film and TV industry very fast. One by one, many stars have been hit by the virus. Serial Anupam’s actress Rupali Ganguly and lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey were also recently found to be Corona positive. Apart from this, Karthik Aryan, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal along with others are also fighting the war with the virus.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s projects, he has big films like Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Suryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bel Bottom, Atrangi Ray. He recently started shooting for the film Ram Setu. However, now it seems that work on it is going to stop.