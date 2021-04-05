Akshay Kumar Has Been Hospitalised Due to Covid-19 Two Other Actors Also Positive

On Monday morning it was reportedly found that Bollywood action superstar Akshay Kumar has been admitted to hospital due to undergoing from Covid-19. Unfortunately, he is tested positive for Covid. Currently, On Sunday there was a huge number of cases have been registered and that’s why the Maharashtra govt imposed lockdown in the state. Let find out the brief news and where Akshay Kumar has admitted.

After knowing the news, netizens were active and they shared the tweets and prays for him. In the reply of “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,” he wrote. Akshay Kumar recently began filming his new project Ram Setu.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, there are two more Bollywood superstars who caught in this Covid pandemic. As per the news, Actress Bhumika Padnekar and Vicky Kaushal both are covid positives. It was such shocking news for everyone. Recently, the Bachchan family was badly hit by the virus last year – Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were in hospital; Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya was also briefly hospitalised. But later the health was improved and now with god grace family is absolutely healthy. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also tested positive recently.

Along with the huge thanks Akshay Kumar shared his excitement against the movie Ram Setu which he mentioned in his tweet. Akshay invites his fans to watch this film when it will release in Theatres. Now the cast & crew waiting for the release. According to the reaction, all the fans are excited to watch the film at Box Office. Let see what will happen but before all of us should pray for the lagend and two more Bollywood superstars.