ENTERTAINMENT

Akshay Kumar Hit Films On Ott: Bingewatch these superhit films on Holi holidays, know which film on which OTT

Posted on

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is going to release in theaters on March 18. The actors are busy promoting the film. Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Saugandh. Akshay has completed three decades in the film industry. Meanwhile, many of his films were super hit and many flopped badly. Today we are going to tell you the names of 10 best films of Akshay, which you can bingewatch on OTT during Holi holidays.

Player – 1992

Akshay’s film ‘Khiladi’ was released in 1992. Akshay Kumar’s series of films with the name “Khiladi” started from this film. In the film, four friends Raj, Neelam, Boney and Sheetal jokingly plan to kidnap Sheetal and demand ransom from her father. Unfortunately, Sheetal is murdered and the evidence points towards the three of them. It starred Akshay Kumar, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Julka and Sabiha in the lead roles. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan. You can watch this film on Prime Video.

Vanguard – 1994

Mohra is an action-thriller film released in the year 1994 and directed by Rajeev Rai. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. You can watch it on Zee5.

Players Player – 1996

Khiladi Ka Khiladi starred Akshay Kumar, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. In the story of the film, Akshay joins the gang of a female gangster while searching for his brother. It was directed by Umesh Mehra. You can watch this movie on Zee5.

rigging – 2000

Many consider it to be the best comedy film of all time. This film gave a new direction to Akshay’s career. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal were in important roles in the film. It was directed by Priyadarsan. You can watch this film on Prime Video.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top