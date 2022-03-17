Akshay Kumar Hit Films On Ott: Bingewatch these superhit films on Holi holidays, know which film on which OTT

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is going to release in theaters on March 18. The actors are busy promoting the film. Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Saugandh. Akshay has completed three decades in the film industry. Meanwhile, many of his films were super hit and many flopped badly. Today we are going to tell you the names of 10 best films of Akshay, which you can bingewatch on OTT during Holi holidays.

Player – 1992



Akshay’s film ‘Khiladi’ was released in 1992. Akshay Kumar’s series of films with the name “Khiladi” started from this film. In the film, four friends Raj, Neelam, Boney and Sheetal jokingly plan to kidnap Sheetal and demand ransom from her father. Unfortunately, Sheetal is murdered and the evidence points towards the three of them. It starred Akshay Kumar, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Julka and Sabiha in the lead roles. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan. You can watch this film on Prime Video.

Vanguard – 1994



Mohra is an action-thriller film released in the year 1994 and directed by Rajeev Rai. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. You can watch it on Zee5.

Players Player – 1996



Khiladi Ka Khiladi starred Akshay Kumar, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. In the story of the film, Akshay joins the gang of a female gangster while searching for his brother. It was directed by Umesh Mehra. You can watch this movie on Zee5.