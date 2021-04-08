Akshay Kumar Secretly Praised Thalaivi Due To ‘Movie Mafia Terror,’ Claims Kangana Ranaut – Tech Kashif

Kangana Ranaut Wednesday claimed that she has got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and other big stars praising the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Kangana also claimed that unlike Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone’s films, big stars like Akshay can’t openly praise her movies because of the “movie mafia terror”.

Replying to a tweet praising her work, she wrote: “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble, I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to the sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.”

“Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment, and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win,” she added.

Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like akshaykumar they praised Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror. https://t.co/MT91TvnbmR– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

Thalaivi traces the journey of late J Jayalalithaa from films to politics. The film features Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu, and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. The multi-lingual film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. It is penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written Baahubali. Poorna and Madhoo play key roles in the film.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here