Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Offer sattu flour to Lord Vishnu

On Akshaya Tritiya, you can also offer Lord Vishnu the Sattu laddu. Let’s know how to prepare Sattu’s Laddus.

250 grams of sattu flour, 250 grams of boora, cardamom powder, 4 to 5 pistachios, 6 almonds, 6 cashews, 20 mL milk and 5 saffron will be needed.

Sattu ka Laddu-

To make this, first sieve the flour of sattu. Then make ghee in the pan. After this, add sattu flour and fry it. Stir the flour continuously on low flame till it becomes light brown. After this, turn off the gas. Keep this dough for a while to cool down. After this heat the ghee in the pan. Add cashews, almonds and pistachios and fry it.

Soak saffron in milk. Now mix sattu flour, boora or sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk and dry fruits all well. After this, make round laddus of this mixture. Such delicious laddus of sattu will be prepared.