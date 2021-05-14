ENTERTAINMENT

Akshaya Tritiya today, day will be auspicious for these zodiac signs

Avatar

Friends, let me tell you that the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated today. This date is considered very auspicious for every auspicious and auspicious tasks. According to friends scriptures, worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings immense blessings to her. Friends, let us know for which zodiac signs will be auspicious.

Aries

Friends, tell you that your job will improve, you will get new responsibilities but you will not be left behind.

Taurus

According to the astrologer, tell you that mental worries will end, the money situation will be fine.

Gemini
Take care of your health, do not be negligent in your job. Your day will be fine, money problem will be solved. Peace and happiness will remain at home.

