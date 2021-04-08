Akshaye Khanna’s comeback with ‘State of Seas: Temple Attack’, will show the story of the attack on Akshardham Temple – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

After ‘Stage of Siege’, the G5 has now announced the ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’. The makers have added Akshaye Khanna to the ensemble cast as a special task force officer. Akshay Khanna’s first look has been revealed. Akshay will be seen playing the role of Major Hanaut Singh in ‘State of Seas: Temple Attack’.

My goal was not to disrespect the Privilege

Talking about working on the film, Akshay said, “Being able to wear uniforms without taking the oath of ultimate sacrifice. It is a privilege that is given only to an actor. My only focus during the making was not to disrespect that privilege. Very rarely have we highlighted the role of Indian commandos in neutralizing attacks by our enemies. The State of Seas series was designed to give his perspective and contribution. ‘

Ken Ghosh’s direction

Dream Team Contilo Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh), who composed ‘State of Seas: 26/11’, is back to produce the film, which will be directed by Ken Ghosh, who recently starred in Abhay 2’s Simultaneously directed Lieutenant Colonel (Retd). Explain that Sudeep Sen, who was an advisor on the ‘State of Seas: 26/11’ project and was the second commander in the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will also provide his expertise for the film.

There was an attack in Akshardham temple of Gandhinagar

Significantly, on September 24, 2002, there was an attack in the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. More than 30 people lost their lives and over 80 were injured as a result of this horrific attack. The National Security Guard (NSG) rushed to the scene, handled the situation and successfully killed the terrorists and was successful in ending the siege. Explain that ‘State of Seas: Temple Attack’ will be premiered in 2021 on G5.