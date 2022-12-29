Al-Ahly discusses with Koller the fate of 4 players before the winter Mercato

Club officials hold Al-Ahly An important session with the Swiss Marcel cooler The technical director of the team, in order to discuss the fate of more than one player who has received offers from local clubs over the past days, comes at the forefront of them, Ziyad Tariq, Muhammad Maghribi, Hussam Hassan and Muhammad Mahmoud, and evidence indicates that the technical staff of the team led by the Swiss coach welcomed the departure of Muhammad Mahmoud, as the player’s departure was confirmed. almost definitively.

There is also a tendency to agree to the departure of Ziad Tariq and Hossam Hassan, but the matter will be finally and formally resolved during the upcoming session between Koehler and Al-Ahly officials, especially since the clubs that requested the two, Hossam Hassan and Ziad Tariq, most notably Al-Ittihad and Smouha, want to settle the deal quickly and not wait too long.

With regard to the future of Mohamed Maghribi, the rising defender, who returned to Al-Ahly last summer after his loan was cut off from the Czech League, the information received from the Red Castle indicates the difficulty of his departure next January, as the intention is to keep him as one of the promising materials in Al-Ahly that the first team needs in the coming period.