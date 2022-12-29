LATEST

Al-Ahly discusses with Koller the fate of 4 players before the winter Mercato

Posted on

Club officials hold Al-Ahly An important session with the Swiss Marcel cooler The technical director of the team, in order to discuss the fate of more than one player who has received offers from local clubs over the past days, comes at the forefront of them, Ziyad Tariq, Muhammad Maghribi, Hussam Hassan and Muhammad Mahmoud, and evidence indicates that the technical staff of the team led by the Swiss coach welcomed the departure of Muhammad Mahmoud, as the player’s departure was confirmed. almost definitively.

There is also a tendency to agree to the departure of Ziad Tariq and Hossam Hassan, but the matter will be finally and formally resolved during the upcoming session between Koehler and Al-Ahly officials, especially since the clubs that requested the two, Hossam Hassan and Ziad Tariq, most notably Al-Ittihad and Smouha, want to settle the deal quickly and not wait too long.

With regard to the future of Mohamed Maghribi, the rising defender, who returned to Al-Ahly last summer after his loan was cut off from the Czech League, the information received from the Red Castle indicates the difficulty of his departure next January, as the intention is to keep him as one of the promising materials in Al-Ahly that the first team needs in the coming period.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top