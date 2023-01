Sports Observatory: Sports journalist Dabbas Al-Dosari sent a message to Al-Ittihad fans after the defeat by Al-Hilal 0-1 in the match that was held within the 12th round of the Saudi Roshan League competition.

Al-Dossary wrote through his official account on Twitter: Salvation, fans of Al-Ittihad, acknowledge the power of Al-Hilal.

And he continued: Al-Hilal turned your team into a “piggy bank” of goals and a “station” to supply points.