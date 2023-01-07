- Al-Ittihad prefers between 4 players within the Al-Ahly dealKoora
- Al-Ahly identifies Marawan Attia’s replacement from the Egyptian LeagueFootball 365
- Ahmed Eid Abdel-Malik: Savio will enter the “Cooler Refrigerator”… and this is Marawan Attia’s next destinationAl Masry Al Youm – Al Masry Al Youm
- Surprise.. Kahraba is part of the Marawan Attia deal for Al-AhlySada El-Bald
- The Alexandrian Union sets 20 million pounds to sell Marawan Attia in the Winter Mercatothe seventh day
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Al-Ittihad is choosing between 4 players within the Al-Ahly deal – Kowora
By
Posted on