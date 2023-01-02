Al-Nasr Al-Saudi presents Cristiano Ronaldo in “Marsoul Park” on Tuesday evening

Al-Nasr Saudi Club announced the date for the presentation of its international Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the world legend is preparing to appear for the first time in the yellow shirt in front of fans and the media from all over the world, tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Marsool Park stadium in Riyadh, at exactly 7 o’clock local time in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s transfer to “Al-Alamy” topped all the news around the world, and the Nasrani fans interacted with him exceptionally, as they went to the official store and bought shirts bearing the name of the player who won the title of best player in the world 5 times, in addition to ordering them from the club’s online store in numbers. preceded.

Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nasr Club represents one of the most prominent international football deals in the Kingdom, which is home to international sporting events and competitions. Due to the rapid growth witnessed by the sports sector in Saudi Arabia.





Tens of thousands of fans are expected to flock to receive the Don, who expressed his enthusiasm for his new experience and joining his teammates.