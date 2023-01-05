- Al-Nasr member blows it up: Ronaldo’s deal is the beginning, and we will join another global playerGoal.com
- A strange mistake by Cristiano Ronaldo on his first day with the Saudi victory (video)Emirates today
- “Hiding for days in a hotel in Madrid”… revealing the scenes of Ronaldo’s dealthe athlete
- “Ronaldo Earthquake” snatches the spotlight from the legendary victory decadeKoora
- Watch.. Ronaldo at a Lebanese restaurant at Diriyah Nights in RiyadhArabic
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Al-Nasr member blows it up: Ronaldo’s deal is the start, and we will join another global player – Goal.com
By
Posted on