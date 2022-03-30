Ongoing cooperation between FIFA (www.fifa.com) and Adidas will bring the final ball to the pitch, 14th The persistent ball created by Adidas for the FIFA World Cup™ flies faster than any other in the tournament’s history, supporting high speeds and high quality games, Al Rihla means “Journey” in Arabic and is inspired by Qatar’s culture, architecture, iconic yachts and flag

Adidas has revealed Al Rihla as the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. 14th The successive ball that Adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup™ is designed to support the extreme speed of the game, as it travels in flight faster than any ball in the tournament’s history.

