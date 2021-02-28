LATEST

Alabama Lands for 5-Star Stud QB 2022

Alabama Lands for 5-Star Stud QB 2022
Screenshot from youtube

Ty Simpson Has a game-changing talent. The pro-style quarterback has been exceptional in his high school football career and looking up to him Future.

Simpson, who plays for Westview High School Charger In Martin, Tenn, is one of Best quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

Promotion for 2019 started when he threw 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns, And chargers Cruised on a playoff berth. Removed his stock from there, to lighten it.

Then, on February 26, 2021, Simpson announced where he would play his college football.

QB Ty Simpson is committed to Alabama

The Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers were once considered the two trending favorites for quarterback Ty Simpson. However, this was the past.

Simpson, a four-star recruit by ESPN and Their rival And by a five-star prospect 247Sports Composite, Is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban.

In addition to Bama, Clemson and Tennessee, Simpson College football offers were also received Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boiler, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma , Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Simpson also received an offer from Tennessee-Martin, where his father, Jason Simpson, is the head football coach of the Skyhawks.

In the end, Alabama won again.

Ty Simpson High School Football Highlights

There is a lot to like about Ty Simpson, both as a pro-style quarterback and a dual-threat quarterback. He is elusive like some running backs and can easily throw a great spiral to wide receivers.

The state of Tennessee is known for developing Linebackers and players on the offensive line, So it’s good to see an All-American quarterback who can make some noise at the collegiate level coming from the state.

Ty Simpson is still more than a year from graduating, but has made his decision and is already thinking about winning the NCAA National Championship in Alabama.

The post was originally published on November 30, 2020, and updated to follow Ty Simpson’s recruitment.

