Alabama Locks Up Nation's No. 1 DB for This Season

Alabama Locks Up Nation's No. 1 DB for This Season
Ga’Quincy McKinstry is the defensive back in the country. The Pinson Valley High School star has shined for years and had the opportunity to choose from basically any school in college football.

McKinstry is a five-star cornerback from Pinson, Ala., so his final destination may not surprise you.

In 2021, he will be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing for head coach Nick Saban.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry Commits to Alabama

RELATED: Alabama Swipes Nation’s No. 4 Athlete From Another SEC School

Ga’Quincy McKinstry racked up nearly 30 scholarship offers from around the country and from every conference.

In addition to Bama, the list included Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

The Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers were the runners-up for the defensive back. Instead, Alabama’s recruiting class got even stronger.

Kool-Aid” is a dual-sport athlete who was being recruited as a basketball player as well.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry Highlights

Something that stands out about McKinstry is his ability to shine in all phases of the game, not just as a cover corner.

He has the athleticism to go up and haul in touchdowns at wide receiver, which could translate well on defense as well as returning kicks. His ball skills are apparent.

With McKinstry on the field, Pinson Valley reached a state championship game. Clearly, McKinstry knows what it takes to compete at a high level of football.

He has also shown he can come up and tackle receivers at the line of scrimmage, which is extremely important to the success of a defense and when the time comes for his NFL Draft stock.

The University of Alabama football team is the hands-on favorite for yet another College Football Playoff berth in 2021.

Players like Ga’Quincy McKinstry will ensure that Nick Saban’s dominance will continue for years on end.

This post was originally published on February 20, 2020 before updating.

