Alabama Plucks is Michigan's No. 1 recruit for this season.

Alabama Plucks Michigan’s No. 1 Recruit for This Season
Belleville high school defensive lineman Damon Payne Everything you want Disruptive, defensive force. Measured at 6-foot-4 and nearly 300 pounds, it is no surprise that every powerhouse in college football pulled out all the stops Put their hands on On this five-star stud.

Look no further than payne Very first scholarship offer; It came from the Kentucky Wildcats of the SEC when Payne was still in eighth grade.

In July 2020, Payne made a large-scale commitment to join it Alabama crimson tide, Adding yet another All-American defensive lineman to head coach Nick Saban’s race to greatness in Tuscaloosa.

Damon Payne is committed to Alabama

Alabama Reloads Defense With Nation No. 3 Inside Linebacker

Rated as No. 4 Defensive Combat in America And by the 23rd overall prospect 247Sports Composite, Made more than two dozen offers from penne all over the country.

Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt all tried to nab DT.

Finally, he joined Bama’s incredible 2021 recruitment category.

The Wolverines of Jim Herbov were considered a hometown advantage in the sweepstakes, but the Big Ten team came empty-handed.

Alabama’s continued success comes from its ability to build relationships with prospects. The school’s NFL pipeline is tried and true, and Payne will become the latest player for scouts watching every single one of his games.

Damon Payne Highlights

Damon Payne’s quickness is on his tape. It was a Two sided player To Belleville, but his call is on the defensive line.

In 2019, Payne was recorded 59 tackles and eight sacks, Proved to be his qualification for head coach Jermaine Crowell. Payne is the head of the NCAA, he will do it knowing that he is moving from one great program to another.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans based their hopes on Run yet another cfp, And players like Damon Payne will help him get there early.

This post was originally published on July 10, 2020 before updating.

