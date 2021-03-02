Alabama vs. Auburn College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Alabama vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: ESPN2

Alabama (19-6) vs. Auburn (12-13) Game Preview

Why would alabama win

It has been struggling a bit lately, but Bama managed to win four out of the last five matches with a win. It is winning by making up for memories with a thoroughly aggressive rebellion to keep on the boards and clear things up.

Auburn gives the ball a lot of turns, it is not great from three, and gives up too many points, allowing 77 per game. It was able to come up with a minor setback against Tennessee and the offense was not bad, but the clutch had a tough time keeping it.

However…

Why would auburn win

Alabama has had a hard time shooting.

Auburn may not seem to win when connected to the field, but when teams are struggling – like Tennessee just 41% and Missouri 38% – they lose.

This is not the overall part of an offensive performance from the other side – and Auburn will have to find a way to prevent Bama from advancing – but the Tides failed to make 40% of their six shots. Last nine games.

Bama is the definition of a team oil spill, after a great middenson.

This was the first time Auburn got back to 94-90 in early January, but now it is a different team.

What is going to happen

Alabama won’t get red hot, but it will be good enough.

Auburn’s defense has not been able to do enough when the Tides make some key shots from outside midway through the second half and end up scoring a bit.

It will be like the last few games for the Tides. It is not easy, but it will be a win.

Alabama vs Auburn prediction, line

Alabama 73, Auburn 68

Row: Alabama-11, O / U: 157

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: March 2021

1: March 2020