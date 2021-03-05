Alabama vs. Georgia College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Alabama vs Georgia Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: Stegman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Network: CBS

Alabama (20-6) vs. Georgia (14-10) Game Preview

Why would alabama win

Last week was a day in a blowout against Arkansas, but everything is normal with great defensive performances in victories over Mississippi State and Auburn as part of five wins in the last six games.

One of those victories was over Georgia in the middle of February, with 64% from the offense zone and three to 60% in 115-82 oblivion. All of this is not crazy for the Bulldogs game – Georgia gives 78 points per game partly because the offense gives a ton of turnovers for easy scores.

The Crimson Tide will get points on the move, they will fire a ton and on this defense, they will make the most of them.

Why will georgia win

Alabama it can be easy. It has already won the SEC Championship and not necessarily anything more than a tune-up for the game.

For all of Georgia’s problems and issues, the team has no problem cranking up the scoring. It can rebound, move the ball around, and it will come into the game speed with the ability to play without a problem in the 80s.

It’s Senior Day – the dogs will be cranked up for this.

What is going to happen

Georgia has been just so good at home that it can do more fighting than Bama. No, the day of the tide will not end, but the Bulldog will intensify enough to keep this intensity away from a strike.

Alabama vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Alabama 81, Georgia 75

Row: Alabama-9, RPM: 154.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

