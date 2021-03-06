Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channels, Coverage, Tip Time, Opportunities, Broadcast, Options

According to Jerry Palm’s latest bracketology, Alabama has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament and is enjoying life as the projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. But the No. 8 Crimson Tide (6-20, 15-2 SEC) could close the best regular season in the history of the program in a good way when it visits Georgia on Saturday.

Loading...

A win gave Alabama its most wins in 10 years, with the team having plenty of opportunities to chase the team’s record of 27 by 2001–2002. However, if the Crimson Tide comes into focus while the SEC tournament is undercover, Georgia has proven in recent weeks that it has the potential to cause disruption. The Bulldogs (14–10, 7–10) lost 115–82 on February 13 in Alabama, but had double-digit victories over Missouri and LSU in subsequent weeks.

Loading...

Barring a run through the SEC tournament, the NCAA tournament in Georgia is destined to continue (2015 was their final appearance), but troubled Alabama gave this team a serious setback in the league tournament and proved that the program Is actually trending under third place. Coach of the Year Tom Crain. If the first meeting was any indication, there would be no shortage of points for any team in this final regular season.

Loading...

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and Subscribe to Eye on the College Basketball Podcast Where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and immediate responses.

Loading...

Loading...

View information

When : Saturday, 2 pm ET

: Saturday, 2 pm ET truth : Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: CBS live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (free)

CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (free) Are you there: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, select

Domestic court advantage during the epidemic is lower than usual this season, but it still matters a lot for Georgia. The Bulldogs are 5-4 in SEC4 home games, including wins over LSU, Missouri and Kentucky. He was much closer to playing Alabama during a road blast last month. Prediction: Alabama 83, Georgia 76

Loading...

So who wins every basketball game in college today? And which underdogs are the shocking cause? To make a choice for each sport go to SportsLine, the all fair model that simulates every sport 10,000 times, And invention