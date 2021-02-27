Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldog Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Location: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (18-6) vs. Mississippi State (13-11) Game Preview

Why would alabama win

The Crimson Tide may have flopped against Arkansas on the second night, but before that she was running for a three-match win and the offense was strong enough and bombarded her way into just about everything.

This is a problem with turnovers, it does a lot of wrongs, and the team is not good enough off the field, but it leads the country in three-points. It may have had problems with its continuity for the past few weeks, but again, it makes up for it by three in game after game.

Mississippi State is not bad at stopping teams from three, but lost to LSU and Vanderbilt when a double-digit pattern was scored in each game.

Alabama defeated 14 in a 81–73 victory at the end of January.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

This is a quirky bulldog team that has enough good parts to pull this off.

Start with your ability to hit the boards and continue with the ability to hit three.

Miss State came a few days ago with 46 rebels in a win over South Carolina, including ten on the offensive glass. Shots from the field have fallen by almost 50% in the last four games – but there is a lot more to be done for the missiles.

Yes, Alabama is great on the boards, but the Bulldogs were also dead in rebounding margins in the first game.

What is going to happen

Can Bama get his groove back on the road?

The last four road games have occurred roughly with three losses and a close call against a South Carolina team that Mississippi State pantsed twice in the past few weeks.

Bama would make up for the loss of Arkansas by shooting well to survive three, but it is being pushed really, really hard.

Alabama v. Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Alabama 78, Mississippi State 74

Row: Alabama-5.5, RPM: 143.5

