Alabama Weather Forecast Today Tomorrow and Wednesday

Severe Weather Forecast for Wednesday in Central Alabama Updated: 11:45am CDT April 11, 2022

hide transcript show transcript

This I WVTM13 Live Doppler. Stephanie: We’re still battling the rain right now. Unstable weather for most of this week. We have some chance F showers and thunderstorms are possible, with even severe thunderstorms possible as if we were IONT – Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Over the weekend, it looks like we’ll be dealing with the possibility of rain. Here’s a look at ROU’s severe weather risk map for Wednesday night, around 9:00 or 10:00. We…