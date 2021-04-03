Alabama’s New 4-Star Linebacker is Already Built Like an NFL Star

Duncanville High School linebacker Kendrick Blackshire is the one of top defensive prospects in the entire 2021 recruiting class, and he is ready to make his presence felt in college football.

The four-star inside linebacker certainly had his choice of schools across the country and has the potential to be a high NFL Draft pick in the future.

Watch the video

In July 2020, he committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kendrick Blackshire Commits to Alabama

RELATED: Alabama Swipes Nation’s No. 4 Athlete From Another SEC School

It should come as no surprise that Blackshire had nearly 30 scholarship offers, many of which always push for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In addition to Bama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, and Virginia all wanted to land the stud linebacker.

This young man is 17 pic.twitter.com/Qtr08mAVOa — Red Velvet Rick (@RickMuscles) December 16, 2020

Even though the MaxPreps All-American is from the Dallas area, the Longhorns and Aggies didn’t have any hometown advantage.

Nick Saban’s signees always come with a great on-field reputation, and Blackshire is no exception. The Tide are a threat to the rest of the college football landscape every single season, and that won’t be any different in 2021.

ILB Kendrick Blackshire Highlights

Blackshire’s highlights are impressive. Before Duncanville, he spent time at Mesquite Horn High School and racked up 180 tackles in two seasons. A torn ACL in 2019 derailed his junior season, but he has returned to form and is ready for the challenges of SEC football.

Kendrick Blackshire is a strong, powerful player. The 250-pound linebacker moves from sideline-to-sideline quickly and will be a fun player to watch on Alabama’s defense over the next few seasons.

Welcome Kendrick Blackshire to Alabama Yes he’s just a freshman pic.twitter.com/DZ6VjXufge — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) December 16, 2020

This post was originally published on November 26, 2019. It was updated to track Blackshire’s recruitment.