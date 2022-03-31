Alain Delon: The critical state of his health, the shock of Belmondo’s death and why he asks if he should be euthanized

The last Revelations about the health of Alain Delon, 86 and more Very special request regarding euthanasia which he made to his elder son, They are nothing new to those who are attentive to everything that has surrounded the great actor over the years, without a doubt. Most recognized French star in the world in the last 50 years ,

“Euthanasia is the most logical and natural thing that exists”Dylan said during an unusual interview with the weekly in January 2021 paris match, He decided to break a two-year silence at the time to tell the world that he had made a full recovery from a stroke he had suffered in June 2019, weeks after his triumphant recognition at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or. Received. ‘Or for…