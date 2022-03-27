Alan Brown saves Ireland’s late draw against Belgium in Dublin

Republic of Ireland fought back twice to earn a thrilling draw with Belgium in Dublin as Stephen Kenny’s team extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

As the Football Association of Ireland celebrated its centenary, Ireland put on a performance at the sold-out Aviva Stadium that night and were arguably the better side as the world number one nation was left disappointed.

Michi Batsuyai – making his 40th international appearance – quickly blew the party atmosphere, opening the scoring after 12 minutes with a brilliant solo effort. Cut to the left, he swung a delicious shot into the bottom corner and left Koimhin Kelleher with no chance.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Wales made it to the playoffs with a draw against Belgium 16/11/2021 AT 18:49

Belgium continued…