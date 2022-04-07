Alan Sugar ‘cuts off’ former Apprentice winner as he recruits latest

The business mogul is said to have split the company with the winner of the 2018 season, who owns a bespoke beach and loungewear company.

Lord Sugar stepped down from his position at the company as his director role had “ended” last month, according to Sun,

Cyan Gabidon was the winner of the 2018 season , BBC

The tycoon’s company Emswest Limited made a customary £250,000 investment in the start-up of Apprentice Star, despite low sales in its first two years of business.

But earlier this week new documents from Companies House revealed that he had resigned from his role, according to reports.

Gabidon has since replaced him as secretary and gained “significant control” of his company.

She clearly joins previous Apprentice winners who have also been cut…