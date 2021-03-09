Alanati Sitralu Teaser: Looks Interesting – TheMiracleTech

Shweta Parashar, Yash Puri, Ajay Kathurwar and Praveen Yandamuri will appear in Alanti Citralu, a concept directed by Supreet C Krishna in four different roles. The teaser of the film has been unveiled by Dil Raju.

Loading...

The film narrates four different stories and all the characters meet in an odd situation. How the incident affects his life is the brutal form of the story. The teaser looks interesting.

Loading...

Me and Me Arts, Cosmic Ray Productions are likely to release in the last week of March, moderating the project.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...