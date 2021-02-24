ENTERTAINMENT

Alanti Citralu FL: Artistic and Impressive – TheMiracleTech

Published by TheMiracleTechDesk24 February, 2021

Mega Alludu Kalyan Dhev released the first look of new cast Shweta Parashar, Yash Puri, Ajay Kathurwar, and Alanti Sitralu starring Praveen Yandamuri. The film is directed by Supreet, who previously worked in the writing department of Puri Jagannath.

The poster looks very artistic and looks immediately impressive. It is the story of four different people when they unexpectedly cross their path. The train in the poster hints at the possibility of the film in a metro train.

The production of the film is in the final stages and the producers are planning to release it in the last week of March.

