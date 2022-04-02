Alarm at PSG: Di Maria was injured in last practice and will study

Di Maria was injured and will be short at PSG (Reuters/Benot Tessier)

In the final hours, a news alarm went off in the concentration of Paris Saint Germain Feather lodge campThe training center of the Paris team. ngel Di Maria was injured in the final practice before the duel against Lorient. by date 30 league 1First Division Championship in France, and will be removed from the call.

PSG announced this via its website when it released a comprehensive medical report that included medical reports of several footballers in Mauricio Pochettino’s charge squad: “Angel Di Maria will not be available today due to muscle problem. A new study will be done in the next few days.stated in the report.

