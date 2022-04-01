Albanese follows a cautious path in navigating the budget

This is a contradiction. The Morrison government, in deep trouble, has produced a budget designed to shamelessly try to buy votes. But Labour, senseless in its rhetoric, has found itself adopting budget central measures.

Anthony Albanese neatly summed up the situation in Thursday night’s (March 31) budget reply.

“This government must have stapled cash in your ballot papers as well,” he said. And shortly thereafter: “We will deliver those payments as well, because we know Australians are under pressure.”

It was never going to happen otherwise. Scott Morrison previously told Parliament that Labor had “put a white flag on the budget”. Absolutely not. Labor wisely avoided fighting …